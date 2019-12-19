Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGRX opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $817.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

