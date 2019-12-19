Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

