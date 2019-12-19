Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 74.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.