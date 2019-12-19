Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 74.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.65.
NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
