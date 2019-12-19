Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,291 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $737.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RILY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.