Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Exantas Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Exantas Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

