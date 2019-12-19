Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,211 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.