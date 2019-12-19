Man Group plc Trims Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Knoll were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Knoll by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 795.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $144,963.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,706.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,077,848.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

