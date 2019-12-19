Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.36% of Otonomy worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otonomy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

