ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 35.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.