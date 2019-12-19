Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Fire Group by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.