Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,557 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,444. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

