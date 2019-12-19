Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HCI Group worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HCI Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other HCI Group news, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

