Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Consolidated Communications (NYSE:CNSL) Critical Contrast

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

76.2% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -2.10% -2.94% -0.32% Telefonica Brasil 11.88% 7.27% 4.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Consolidated Communications and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 Telefonica Brasil 1 4 1 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Telefonica Brasil.

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telefonica Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.20 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -9.29 Telefonica Brasil $11.41 billion 2.07 $2.44 billion $1.39 10.09

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Consolidated Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.