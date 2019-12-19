Contrasting Metlife (NYSE:MET) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Metlife (NYSE:MET) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metlife and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metlife 10.82% 8.82% 0.75% Citizens -3.15% -3.46% -0.46%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metlife and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metlife 1 5 4 0 2.30 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metlife presently has a consensus price target of $49.26, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Metlife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than Citizens.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metlife and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metlife $67.94 billion 0.69 $5.12 billion $5.39 9.49 Citizens $244.01 million 1.58 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metlife has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metlife beats Citizens on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

