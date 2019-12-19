Financial Survey: OrganiGram (OGI) & The Competition

OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) is one of 597 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OrganiGram to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OrganiGram and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -11.16% -7.21% -5.28% OrganiGram Competitors -2,488.96% -850.64% -32.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OrganiGram and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 4 5 0 2.56 OrganiGram Competitors 5873 15987 31828 1235 2.52

OrganiGram currently has a consensus price target of $10.96, indicating a potential upside of 364.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.09%. Given OrganiGram’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OrganiGram and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $61.27 million -$7.20 million 39.33 OrganiGram Competitors $2.10 billion $222.94 million -3.96

OrganiGram’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

