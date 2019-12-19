Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

