Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,465 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

