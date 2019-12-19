Comparing Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and SeaSpine (NYSE:SPNE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaSpine and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33 Glaukos 2 2 4 0 2.25

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.43%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90% Glaukos -8.60% -4.01% -2.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.56 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.38 Glaukos $181.28 million 11.37 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -152.97

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glaukos beats SeaSpine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

