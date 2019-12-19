Critical Comparison: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.47 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.47 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

