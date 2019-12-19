Man Group plc Has $217,000 Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 327.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $586,780.78. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBBK opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

