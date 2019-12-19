Man Group plc Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after acquiring an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $139.02 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.