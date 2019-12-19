Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

