Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,473,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 683,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.12%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,602 shares of company stock worth $965,248. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

