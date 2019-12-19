Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOB opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

