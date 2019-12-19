Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kimball Electronics worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.13. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

