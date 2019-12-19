Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 354,508 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,508 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $131,247. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

