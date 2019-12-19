Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.