Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

