Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 161,715 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Castlight Health worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,684 shares of company stock worth $160,071 in the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

