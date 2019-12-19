Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $981.04 Million

Analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $981.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $917.50 million. Meritor posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

