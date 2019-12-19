Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $479,000 in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stemline Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STML. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

