Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 86,213 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,213 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

