Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovalon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

