Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovalon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telefonica Brasil and Consolidated Communications Critical Contrast
Telefonica Brasil and Consolidated Communications Critical Contrast
Contrasting Metlife and Citizens
Contrasting Metlife and Citizens
Financial Survey: OrganiGram & The Competition
Financial Survey: OrganiGram & The Competition
Virtu Financial Inc Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC
Virtu Financial Inc Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC
Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,465 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,465 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Comparing Avaya & Its Peers
Comparing Avaya & Its Peers


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report