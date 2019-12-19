Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $723.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

