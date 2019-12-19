Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $768.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

