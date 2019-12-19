12,941 Shares in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after buying an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 541,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 232,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $6,170,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,871. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIME opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

