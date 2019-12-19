Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $485,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.