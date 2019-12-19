Man Group plc Sells 10,118 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

CPSI stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

