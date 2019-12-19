Man Group plc Sells 375,922 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 96.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,554,000 after buying an additional 666,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Under Armour by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,657 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 566,359 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UA stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

