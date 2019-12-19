Man Group plc Has $222,000 Stock Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of StoneCastle Financial worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

