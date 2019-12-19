Man Group plc Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of ROG opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

