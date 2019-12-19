Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 13,100 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 610,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343,293 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,744,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PlayAGS by 83.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PlayAGS stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

