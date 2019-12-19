25,172 Shares in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Superior Industries International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $413,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 million, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.90. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

