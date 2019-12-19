Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of DPLO opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

