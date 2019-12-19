Man Group plc Acquires 5,800 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 579,347 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 242,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

