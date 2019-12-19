$11.92 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $11.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.83 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $5.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $563.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.42.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
