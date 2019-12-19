$11.92 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $11.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.83 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $5.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $563.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

