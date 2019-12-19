Man Group plc Has $80,000 Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.74. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

