13,602 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TRST stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.