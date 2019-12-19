Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NetSol Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 879,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetSol Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

