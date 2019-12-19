Man Group plc Buys Shares of 21,000 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,342 shares of company stock worth $1,582,371. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.